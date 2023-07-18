Home

Onir Slams Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post on Yodha Vs Merry Christmas Clash: ‘When They Deprive Indie Film…’

Onir recently responded to Karan Johar's cryptic post on Yodha Vs Merry Christmas clash in December 2023.

Onir Responds to Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post: Karan Johar’s recent cryptic posts going viral on social media are creating a lot of buzz. From eagle-eye netizens to entertainment tabloids and portals are going bonkers over the new alleged rift between Karan and Merry Christmas makers. The director had written rants directed towards the Merry Christmas team without naming anyone on his Threads handle. It is believed that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director is unhappy with the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer clashing with Yodha, produced by him. The latter stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

CHECK OUT ONIR’S VIRAL TWEET:

Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive — iamOnir (@IamOnir) July 18, 2023

ONIR RESPONDS TO KARAN JOHAR’S CRYPTIC THREADS POST

Filmmaker Onir reacted to Karan’s post and tweeted, “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.” Karan had written in his Threads post, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days, then calling us a fraternity is futile….” A user commented on his post and wrote, “And not to forget you too clashed with ajay’s shivaay and even released simbaa just a week post zero. So it’s fine karan movies do clash it’s normal.”

CHECK OUT KARAN JOHAR’S VIRAL POST ON THREADS:

Post by @karanjohar View on Threads

Onir made his directorial debut with My Brother…Nikhil. His film I Am also received a national award for Best Hindi Feature Film.

