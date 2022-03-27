Mumbai: Bollywood’s adorable couple and actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in December last year. The two quite often paint the town red with their mushy pictures. A picture of the newlyweds has just surfaced on the internet grabbing all the attention. Vicky and Katrina can be seen posing with Youtuber and influencer Anisha Dixit.Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s Residence, Fans Call Them Match Made in Heaven - See Viral Pics

Vicky Kaushal, dressed dapperly in a black suit, behind him stands Anisha Dixit, who has her hand on the URI actor's shoulder, and behind her stands Katrina Kaif, who was stunning in a light blue dress and also had one hand on her husband's shoulder. This photo looks to have been shot during an event, and all three of them looked wonderful with vast glee.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, she captioned it, "Only love and gratitude in my heart Agar 50k comments is post pe complete hue, I will make a Normal vs Psychopath Video with this amazing jodi !!! Can we do it?? I am counting on all of you!! Let's Make it happen!! Lets Goooo & comment!! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 #Vickat P.S: Now it's in your hands! Lets get the 50k Comments started!!

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anisha Dixit (@anishadixit)

Fans flooded the comment section adoring the three of them in the picture and wrote, “All there looking up to the mark! Just so adorable!!” They also dropped heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Haha actually they were the most talked couple last year.” While another user wrote, “Lucky you!!! They both are the best!!

A report by Pinkvilla read that Vicky and Katrina registered their marriage on March 19th, three months after the wedding. Following the marriage registration, the couple rejoiced with their families at a restaurant on the same night.

