Home

Entertainment

Oops! Kangana Ranaut Confuses Satirical Anti-Cheat Bill For Real News, Asks ‘Star Wives to Thank The Govt’- Check Deleted Post!

Oops! Kangana Ranaut Confuses Satirical Anti-Cheat Bill For Real News, Asks ‘Star Wives to Thank The Govt’- Check Deleted Post!

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut recently fell for a satirical Instagram post which related Anti-Cheat Bill with relationships. However the diva later deleted her Instagram story after gaining consciousness.

Oops! Kangana Ranaut Confuses Satirical Anti-Cheat Bill For Real News, Asks 'Star Wives to Thank The Govt'- Check Deleted Post!

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a satirical post about the Anti-Cheat Bill that was recently passed. The bill, which was approved in the Lok Sabha in February 2024, aims to prevent cheating and unfair practices in public examinations. The post shared by Kangana put a humorous spin on the topic and discussed the issue of cheating in relationships. Read along.

Trending Now

Kangana Ranaut Jokingly Points Out Relationship Aspect In Anti-Cheat Bill

On Sunday, Kangana misunderstood the satirical Anti-Cheat Bill post as ‘actual news’ and expressed it as ‘the most essential bill’ on her Instagram Stories. She also made a sarcastic comment about ‘star wives’ and suggested that they should express gratitude to the government for the bill. Nevertheless, she removed her posts a few hours later. Kangana had written a caption along with a screenshot of the satirical note. The Bollywood actress wrote, “Ahem ahem, welcome to Ram Rajya, all-star wives can thank this government (three heart faces and folded hands emojis) (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story:

Kangana Ranaut Mistakes Anti-Cheat Bill For Relationships, ‘Most Needed…’

The Tejas actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, “This was the most needed bill for the safety of young vulnerable women, who fall for the fake promises of marriage and even for the sanctity of the institution of marriage, in the age of dating and hookup apps behaving immoral, frivolous, inconsistent and simply perverted has become cool, some remand in jail and fine in crores should fix the urge of tinger and ginger (ginger emoji).”

Take a look at the Satirical Poster Shared On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tathya (@thetathyaindiaa)

What Exactly Did The Post Read?

The post shared on Instagram read, “In a groundbreaking move, the Lok Sabha recently passed the Anti-Cheat Bill, signaling a significant shift in the legal landscape surrounding relationships in India. The legislation imposes stringent penalties for individuals caught cheating in relationships, with a severe punishment of 10 years of imprisonment and a hefty fine of 1 crore rupees. This move aims to address concerns related to the emotional well-being of individuals involved in romantic partnerships and reflects a growing recognition of the impact of infidelity on mental health (sic).”

Below the post, a short disclaimer was also added which read, “This is NOT real news. This post is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only. If you are mentioned above and want to take it down, contact me (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s response to the satirical post?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.