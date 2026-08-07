Operation Safed Sagar Twitter review: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Abhay Verma win praise; netizens call it ‘Air Force ki Dhurandhar’- Check reactions

Operation Safed Sagar is winning hearts on X, with audiences applauding its gripping war narrative, impressive visuals and standout performances by Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Abhay Verma.

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Netizens hail emotional Kargil War tribute and world-class VFX in Operation Safed Sagar (PC: Twitter)

Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar has finally premiered and the military drama is already generating strong reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Based on the Indian Air Force’s role during the 1999 Kargil War, the series blends high-stakes aerial combat with emotional storytelling. Featuring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and Adil Hussain, the show has impressed viewers with its realistic visuals, gripping narrative and sincere performances. Within hours of its release, many users described it as one of the finest Indian military dramas made for OTT.

Operation Safed Sagar receives overwhelmingly positive reactions

Soon after the series dropped on Netflix, social media was flooded with reviews praising its scale, authenticity and emotional impact. Many viewers said Operation Safed Sagar is much more than a war drama, calling it a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.

Several users appreciated how the series balances intense combat sequences with emotional storytelling, making it engaging even for viewers who are not regular fans of military dramas. Many also highlighted the realistic portrayal of fighter pilots and the attention given to operational details instead of relying only on action.

Fans praise performances of Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Abhay Verma

The performances have emerged as one of the biggest talking points online. Siddharth has received widespread appreciation, with many viewers calling him the emotional backbone of the series.

One user wrote, “Watched Operation Safed Sagar. Siddharth was the heart of the series. After Rang De Basanti, he moved me again with this performance.” Jimmy Shergill’s portrayal of Tony has also earned praise, with viewers describing his performance as restrained, commanding and emotionally impactful.

Abhay Verma has equally impressed audiences, especially in scenes featuring the young Golden Arrows Squadron. One social media user commented that Abhay brings a natural charm to the role and expressed hope to see him leading more films in the future. Mihir has also received appreciation for his contribution to the squad’s dynamic.

Viewers call it an emotional tribute to the Indian Air Force

Many reviews describe the series as a respectful and authentic tribute to the courage displayed by Indian Air Force personnel during Operation Safed Sagar. One widely shared review read, “Forget everything else this weekend and watch Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix. This isn’t just another war drama. It’s an emotional, intense and authentic tribute to the heroes of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War. Powerful performances, breathtaking aerial combat and storytelling that will leave you emotional. One of the finest Indian military series ever made.”

Several users also referred to the show as the “Dhurandhar of the Indian Air Force’s Kargil mission”, praising its portrayal of India’s military operations and its depiction of the conflict.

See users reactions on Operation Safed Sagar here

Jst finished #OperationSafedSagar, and what stays with me isn’t just the action. It’s the weight of what these young men carried. The story of the Golden Arrows hit hard. Originally a photo reconnaissance squadron, they stepped into a war they hadn’t fully trained for, flying… — Sonu (@SonuNigamSingh) August 7, 2026

#AbhayVerma delivers one of his most mature performances yet in #OperationSafedSagar. He brings sincerity, restraint and emotional depth to the role, making a lasting impact. pic.twitter.com/BToa2Q5Olw — Sonali Naik (@oneanonlysonali) August 7, 2026

Watched 4 episodes of #OperationSafedSagar on Netflix and it’s brilliantly done. The aerial action is spot on, the emotions land perfectly and no whitewashing of Pak crimes. I wasn’t aware of this story in the Kargil war. So glad that a whole series is out based on this. — Nitin Mohan (@initin90) August 7, 2026

Just watched Operation Safed Sagar on #Netflix, fantastic series which reveals so many unknown factors behind Kargil war. — Gaurav Bhangale (@gaurav_pb) August 7, 2026

#OperationSafedSagarReview Forget everything else this weekend—watch #OperationSafedSagar on #Netflix. This isn’t just another war drama. It’s an emotional, intense and authentic tribute to the heroes of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War. Powerful performances,… pic.twitter.com/7bKibvaVmf — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) August 7, 2026

Realistic visuals and aerial combat win applause

Apart from the performances, viewers have been impressed by the production quality. The aerial combat scenes, visual effects and military recreations have been praised for looking authentic without feeling exaggerated.

Many users said the flying sequences keep viewers invested throughout the series and make the large-scale missions feel realistic. The attention to uniforms, aircraft, mission planning and battlefield atmosphere has also received positive feedback. The realistic military setting has become one of the biggest strengths highlighted across social media discussions.

About Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is directed by Oni Sen and is based on the Indian Air Force’s historic aerial campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. The story follows the elite Golden Arrows Squadron as young fighter pilots undertake dangerous high-altitude missions across the Himalayan mountains to eliminate enemy positions.

Along with showcasing the intensity of combat operations, the series also focuses on the emotional struggles, sacrifices and personal lives of the officers behind the uniforms. The six-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix.