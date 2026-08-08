Operation Safed Sagar: Who was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, the Kargil war hero portrayed by Siddharth?

Who was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, the Indian Air Force officer portrayed by Siddharth in Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar? Here’s the story of the Kargil war hero who risked his life trying to locate a fellow pilot.

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Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar (PC: Netflix and Twitter)

What makes a soldier keep going when he knows the skies ahead could cost him his life? That question lies at the heart of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s story. During the 1999 Kargil War, the Indian Air Force officer chose to remain in a dangerous area while searching for a fellow pilot who had been forced to eject from his aircraft. His decision would eventually cost him his life. More than two decades later, Ahuja’s story has found its way to the screen in Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, with actor Siddharth portraying the decorated officer. But before watching the character on screen, it is worth remembering the real man behind the uniform and the mission that made his name part of India’s Kargil war history.

Operation Safed Sagar: Who was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja?

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was an Indian Air Force fighter pilot and the Flight Commander of No. 17 Squadron, popularly known as the Golden Arrows. He was from Kota, Rajasthan, and was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot on June 14, 1985, after training at the National Defence Academy.

Over his 14 years of service, Ahuja flew MiG-21 variants and the MiG-23 fighter bomber. He also had more than 1,000 hours of experience as an instructor, and the Indian Air Force remembered him as a patient and cheerful officer who was well-liked by the pilots he trained.

Operation Safed Sagar was the code name for the Indian Air Force’s historic high-altitude air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. When the Kargil conflict began in 1999, Ahuja and his squadron were deployed for operations. He was not simply a pilot carrying out routine missions. He was also responsible for leading his men during one of the most dangerous missions.

What was Ajay Ahuja’s final mission during Kargil War?

On May 27, 1999, Ajay Ahuja was involved in a photo-reconnaissance mission over the Batalik sector. During the mission, Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa was forced to eject from his MiG-27 after getting hit by a Pakistani shoulder-fired FIM-92 Stinger.

During the mission he was flying a MiG-21 from Srinagar Air Force Station to help locate an Indian pilot, Nachiketa, whose MiG-27 had gone down near the Batalik sector. Ahuja successfully located the crash site and remained in the area to guide the rescue effort. His aircraft was then hit by a surface-to-air missile, and he was forced to eject.

Ahuja successfully ejected from the aircraft using his parachute and survived the crash initially. However, according to the official Indian government account, he was subsequently killed by the enemy after being captured.

Indian officials stated his body was handed back to India the next day, where a post-mortem examination reportedly found injuries including two bullet wounds and a fractured knee. Based on these findings, Indian authorities alleged that Ahuja had been shot after being captured, describing the incident as a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Pakistan rejected the accusation, maintaining that Ahuja had died as a result of the fighting during the Kargil conflict.

Why was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja awarded the Vir Chakra?

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra in 1999 for his exceptional courage and sacrifice during the Kargil War. He was killed on May 27, 1999, while attempting to locate and rescue Flight Lieutenant K. Nachiketa, whose aircraft had been shot down. The award recognised his bravery and devotion to duty during Operation Safed Sagar and was received by his wife, Mrs. Alka Ahuja, on his behalf.

For the Indian Air Force, his story came to represent the sense of duty and responsibility that can define military service. He did not have to remain in the danger zone, but he chose to continue the search for a fellow pilot.

Ahuja was 36 when he died. He was survived by his wife, Alka Ahuja, and their son, Ankush.

Siddharth portrays Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar

Siddharth now brings Ahuja’s story to the screen in Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama based around the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War. The series focuses on the Golden Arrows squadron and the men who were involved in the aerial operations during the conflict.

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For Siddharth, the role also marks another return to a patriotic story after his performance as Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti. In interview with India Today, the actor said, “I was chosen by the universe to play Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja. I have never played real-life heroes, except in Rang De Basanti where I played Shaheed Bhagat Singh. 20 years after playing a martyr, to be chosen to play Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, explains why I was destined to play.”

About Operation Safed Sagar series

Operation Safed Sagar was the Indian Air Force’s air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. It was launched to support the Indian Army in pushing Pakistani forces and infiltrators out of Indian territory. The operation involved dangerous high-altitude missions in the Kargil region, where IAF pilots faced difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar is inspired by these real events and focuses on the courage, sacrifice, and challenges faced by IAF pilots. The series also highlights the personal lives of the pilots and their families during the conflict. It brings the story of one of India’s most significant air operations to a wider audience.

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War was released on August 7, 2026, and is now streaming on Netflix.