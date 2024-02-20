Home

Operation Valentine Trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar Fight For The Country in Patriotic Aerial Actioner, Fans Say ‘Looks Like Fighter ‘ – WATCH

Operation Valentine Trailer: On February 20, 2024 Bollywood actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of the highly anticipated aerial action film Operation Valentine. Watch the trailer here.

Operation Valentine Trailer: Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures the highly anticipated patriotic drama film ‘Operation Valentine’ astounded the audience with its impactful conclusion! The movie is a bilingual film shot in both Hindi and Telugu, filmed on an actual air base featuring real fighter planes. The movie is expected to grip the eyes of the audience on the big screen since the movie revolves around patriotism and stars Manushi Chillar, Varun Tej, Ruhani Sharma, and other Bollywood actors as well.

Operation Valentine Trailer Launched By Salman Khan and Ramcharan

Salman Khan released the Hindi trailer. This film marks Varun Tej’s entry into the Hindi film industry and Manushi Chhillar’s debut in Telugu films. The Telugu trailer was digitally launched by Global Star Ramcharan. Bollywood actor Salman Khan on February 20, 2024, shared a post on Twitter that read, “JO HOGA DEKHA JAYEGA! Glad to launch this terrific #OPVFinalStrike. My best wishes to @IAmVarunTej, and team #OperationValentine for March 1st! @ShaktipsHada89 @ManushiChhillar @sonypicsfilmsin @RenaissancePicz (sic).”

Here’s a post shared by Salman Khan:

Take a look at Operation Valentine Trailer:

About Operation Valentine

The thrilling preview introduces Varun Tej as a courageous IAF pilot ready to confront the enemy, with Manushi playing the role of a talented Air Force radar officer. Fans are excited for the movie’s debut on March 1 as the preview delivers an exciting mix of suspense, emotions, and anticipation. With its captivating story, “Final Strike” transforms into an exhilarating ride filled with suspenseful moments, intense action scenes, and surprising turns that will keep you at the edge of your seat!

Operation Valentine Release Date

‘Operation Valentine’ is a collaboration between Sony Pictures International Productions, Renaissance Pictures by Sandeep Mudda, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, an experienced ad-film maker and VFX enthusiast, will make his directorial debut with this film. The screenplay, written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, is set to be released on March 1st, 2024 in Telugu and Hindi languages.

What are your thoughts on after watching Varun Tej’s highly anticipated aerial drama film, Operation Valentine? Will you go and watch this highly anticipated movie in the theatres?

