Oppenheimer-Barbie's Skyrocketing Advance Booking Sales in India Beat Box Office Record of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Oppenheimer-Barbie's Advance Booking Sales in India Beat Box Office Record of Salman-Ranbir's Films

The advance ticket sales for two Hollywood films, Oppenheimer and Barbie, surpassed the sales of several big-budget Indian movies, including those featuring renowned Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Nobody could have anticipated that these two Hollywood movies would generate such immense excitement among Indian viewers. The advance bookings for the opening day alone in the top three national chains shattered all expectations. Approximately 3 lakh tickets were sold for both Oppenheimer and Barbie combined, according to reports from Pinkvilla.

The figures indicate that Oppenheimer managed to sell over 2 lakh tickets, while Barbie closely followed with over 80 thousand tickets sold in the top three national chains. The combined total suggests a box office collection of anywhere between Rs 15 to 20 crores nett, with a substantial contribution from the metro cities’ audiences.

It’s #Barbenheimer day in India as both #Barbie and #Oppenheimer record exceptional response in advance bookings in National Chains for opening day#Oppenheimer: 2 Lakh#Barbie: 80K Two films headed for combined day one in the vicinity of 20 crore with good walk in momentum! — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 20, 2023



The fact that these Hollywood films surpassed the advance sales of Indian movies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, speaks volumes about the evolving tastes and preferences of Indian moviegoers. Bollywood, known for its massive fan following and star power, found itself in a surprising position with the Hollywood movies attracting more anticipation and attention in terms of advance bookings.

Top Advance Bookings in National Chains – 2023

Pathaan earned Rs 5.556 Lakh Adipurush earned Rs 2.85 Lakh Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned Rs 73,000 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 56,000

As box office collections are a crucial indicator of a film’s commercial success, the performances of Oppenheimer and Barbie in India could have wider implications for Hollywood’s presence in the Indian market. It may pave the way for more international films to find an eager and receptive audience, challenging Bollywood’s dominance in certain segments.

Is Bollywood really losing its charm?

Bollywood has faced challenges, especially with box office performance. The shift towards OTT platforms has been noticeable, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as filmmakers explored alternative distribution channels such as OTTs.

Regarding talent and stars, Bollywood boasts a pool of skilled actors, dancers, musicians, writers, and directors. However, the stories are repetitive and mediocre in several films. A Reddit user wrote, “Bollywood seriously needs to be revamped. The current lot of directors, writers, stars, and producers are following the age-old template of the same old boring stories. It’s time Bollywood should stop paying lead male stars 80% of the budget and do a remake and hope for a miracle.”

Another user said, “It lost its charm a long time ago. The only reason Bollywood had an established audience was due to the language barrier and cultural clash with Hollywood movies which is gone. Now that we know most of the Bolly movies are watered-down Hollywood remakes, people aren’t interested. It’s really hard to go back to watching Bolly Flicks once you experience better movies from abroad. Even the most average flick from the West has more impact, influence, and charm than some of India’s biggest hits. Content needs to be better and so does writing which is hard to see in the near future. Hopefully, tough competition with foreign movies make them rethink about the industry.

Also, OTT platforms have provided an additional avenue for filmmakers to showcase their work and reach a global audience.

