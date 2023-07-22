Home

Oppenheimer Beats Mission Impossible 7 at Indian Box Office, Check Opening Day Collection Report

Oppenheimer box office collection day 1 detailed report: The Christopher Nolan directorial becomes the biggest Hollywood opener ni India this year, beats Mission Impossible 7 on the first day.

Oppenheimer beats Mission Impossible 7 in India on Opening day

Oppenheimer box office collection day 1: The Christopher Nolan film has been released worldwide to fantastic numbers. The opening day collection report in India is especially terrific with Oppenheimer becoming the biggest Hollywood opener this year. The Cillian Murphy starrer has recorded a double-digit opening in India, which is bigger than Mission Impossible 7 and Fast X which also opened to double digits earlier this year at the Indian Box Office.

Oppenheimer Becomes The Biggest Hollywood Opener This Year in India

Oppenheimer has collected Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its first day at the ticket window. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning opened at Rs 12.30 crore nett in India while Fast X collected Rs 12.50 crore nett on the first day. This number is absolutely staggering considering the film has clashed with another Hollywood biggie – Barbie at the Box office everywhere. Interestingly, Oppenheimer has emerged as an IMAX delight, as mentioned in a report published by the trade website sacnilk. The film has collected around Rs 1.75 crore gross from the IMAX alone on the opening day.

Oppenheimer First Weekend Box Office Collection Expectations

The biopic on the father of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer is enjoying good word-of-mouth everywhere and that will translate into further numbers over the weekend. In India, the film is expected to earn between Rs 50-55 crore nett by the end of its first three-day weekend – a number which is huge is more than the lifetime collection of many big Hindi movies released this year.

Oppenheimer Beats Barbie on Opening Day in India

Meanwhile, Barbie collected Rs 5 crore on its opening day in India. The film will gain momentum over the weekend and will benefit from positive word-of-mouth. What are your expectations from their first weekend numbers? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Oppenheimer and Barbie!

