Times When Bollywood Made Religious References Without Hurting Sentiments

A revisit at the classic Bollywood songs which made religious references without hurting sentiments or beliefs.

Times When Bollywood Made Religious References: Bollywood is one of the biggest soft powers in the world which has left a lasting impression on audiences about Indian art and culture. It has played a crucial role in promoting the tourism, tradition, social beliefs and artistry of India worldwide. Being one of the parts of Indian film industry. Religion and spirituality have been a way of life in India since times immemorial. In the present scenario filmmakers have to be extra cautious while using religious references in cinema due to the fear of hurting sentiments. In a diverse country with multiple faith and beliefs, the socio-political atmosphere is also influenced by religion. Therefore, faith is depicted on-screen from commercial point of view which is influenced by the current politics. However, in the earlier days, there used to be devotional songs and references to God and spirituality and people were hardly offended.

Bol Radha Bol (Sangam)

The song introduced Vyjayanthimala in a bold red swimsuit swimming at a lake, while Raj Kapoor steals her clothes as he sings for her from a tree branch. The lyrics “Tere Mann Ki Ganga Aur Mere Mann Ki Jamuna Ka, Bol Radha Bol Sangam Hoga Ki Nahi…(the Ganges and Yamuna rivers in our hearts, will they ever meet my beloved Radha…” Ganges known as Ganga, the holy mother river and the sacred Yamuna, the second largest tributary of Ganges are considered pious and sacred by Hindus. The name Radha given to the female protagonist is also the name of Lord Krishna’s chief consort. In Hindusim, she is the goddess of love, tenderness, compassion, and devotion. In-spite of Raj Kapoor’s modern-day presentation of Hindu philosophy on the song, there were no backlash or boycott calls.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

In the title track of Raj Kapoor’s movie which comes many times in the film, a tribal girl played by Zeenat Aman is shown draping a white almost transparent saree while praying in front of Shivlinga (an abstract or aniconic representation of the Hindu god Shiva in Shaivism). The track Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlala is about the playful love story of Lord Krishna and Radha. Another song Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe refers to Lord Krishna’s mischievous ways of teasing and romancing Radha. Zeenat Aman is seen lip suncing Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe Mohe Natkhat Shyam Sataye, Meri Chunri Lipti Jaaye (As there is dawn near the river side, mischievous Shyam teases me, my scarf is drapedall over. Zeenat is presented in the most sensual avatar as she dons a red blouse with plunging neckline paired with matching mid-thigh dhoti as she sings. In another shot she is shown bathing below a waterfall in a transparent white saree leaving little for imagination. The censor board was lenient, so were the far-right groups at that time for not demanding ban on the movie.

RAM TERI GANGA MAILI

Raj Kapoor narrated the story of a simpleton village girl named Ganga who falls in love with a rich guy and ends up marrying him. As the name of the protagonist is after a sacred river in Hinduism and the title means maligning of the holy river which belongs to Lord Ram. There are sequences of exploitation and sexual harassment of the female protagonist in the film. Also, a scene similar to Satyam Shivam Sundaram shows Mandakini bathing below a waterfall in the song Tujhe Bulayen Yeh Meri Bahen. It is still considered one of the most bold and sensual scenes showing the lead actress in a transparent white saree. There were also some lovemaking scenes shot between the central characters. Despite Mandakini’s character named after a holy river, there were no petitions filed against the makers.

More Panghat Pe Nandlal (Mughal-E-Azam)

The song from K Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam shows a nautch girl dancing and singing a devotional song dedicated to Lord Krishna. In the film Anarkali, played by Madhubala dances in front of prince Salim and emperor Akbar played by Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor respectively. There was no outrage or radicalization over a Hindu God being revered inside a Mughal court. Since, there was no social media, there were no threats to theatre owners or the producers over polarized views.

O Paalanhaare (Lagaan)

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Oscar-nominated movie Lagaan unified the whole country as the film based on the colonial rule in India showcased villagers revolting against the British government. Bhuvan played by Aamir Khan’s resilience and determination towards wining a cricket match against the British officers resonated with the audiences. However, the film also showed disappointed and shattered villagers praying to Lord Krishna and Radha in the emotional song O Paalanhaare. The simple depiction of religious beliefs wasn’t subject to any scrutiny.

Kun Faaya Kun (Rockstar)

The devotional song dedicated to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, the holy shrine in Delhi was picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. The track helps in taking the story forward as the main protagonist expresses his love for the almighty through his art. The AR Rahman composition in the Imtiaz Ali directorial is still revered by movie buffs.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

A song with a strong message about the oneness of God and the universal reality. A conservative Hindu Brahmin goes inside a religious shrine in Pakistan and prays for a Pakistani girl who got separated from her parents. Apart from the story of brotherhood, the film also conveyed how God can be found anywhere and everywhere. It depicted in a simple way that the supreme Lord never differentiates among the seekers and devotees.

Pal Pal Hai Bhaari (Swades)

In a skit from sage Goswami Tulsidas’s ancient text Ramcharitmanas, Gayatri Joshi plays Goddess Sita and describes the greatness, valour, compassion and patience of Lord Ram in the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari. Shah Rukh Khan as a spectator joins her later in the chorus and explains how Lord Ram and Raavan both are within us. The track gives a strong message of embracing positivity, optimism, love and harmony over negativity and hatred. Ramcharitmanas is based on saint Valmiki’s Ramayan and both texts are sacred in Hinduism. Swades was appreciated for its craft and there was no outrage over Pal Pal Hai Bhaari.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodhaa Akbar)

The song dedicated to the higher source sung by AR Rahman still creates goosebumps. Khwaja Mere Khwaja is the perfect example of how spirituality and devotion, just like art, music, cinema and sports are beyond religious and cultural boundaries. It is a blend of faith, beliefs, artistry and peaceful coexistence. The track is still considered one of the best compositions by AR Rahman.

