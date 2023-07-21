Home

Entertainment

Oppenheimer HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Oppenheimer HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Oppenheimer Leaked Online For Free Download: Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller featuring Cillian Murphy has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release.

Oppenheimer HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Oppenheimer Movie Leaked Online in HD quality: The most anticipated film Oppenheimer has been released in India on July 21. Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller features Cillian Murphy in the lead role. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Oppenheimer premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 11, 2023, and released in the UK, US and India on July 21. The war-biography-drama has been leaked on day one of its release.

Trending Now

The film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release, Oppenheimer was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality.

You may like to read

Oppenheimer will have an exclusive theatrical release, offering audiences the opportunity to watch it in various formats, including standard digital cinema projection, IMAX, 70mm, and 35mm. The film’s release coincides with another highly anticipated blockbuster, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, directed by the acclaimed auteur.

The movie Oppenheimer delves into the compelling narrative of J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, known for his role in “Peaky Blinders.” Oppenheimer was a brilliant, charismatic, yet tormented physicist who was entrusted with the leadership of the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The project’s objective was to develop the atomic bomb during the events of World War II.

Oppenheimer Movie Leaked online in HD quality: The most anticipatd film Oppenheimer has been released in India on July 21.Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller features Cillian Murphy in the lead role. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Oppenheimer was premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 11, 2023 and released in the UK, US and India on July 21. The war-biography-drama has been leaked on day one of it’s release.

The film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release, Oppenheimer was leaked in HD quality for free download in tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality.

Oppenheimer will have an exclusive theatrical release, offering audiences the opportunity to watch it in various formats, including standard digital cinema projection, IMAX, 70mm, and 35mm. The film’s release coincides with another highly anticipated blockbuster, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, directed by the acclaimed auteur.

The movie Oppenheimer delves into the compelling narrative of J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, known for his role in “Peaky Blinders.” Oppenheimer was a brilliant, charismatic, yet tormented physicist who was entrusted with the leadership of the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The project’s objective was to develop the atomic bomb during the events of World War II.

Oppenheimer has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES