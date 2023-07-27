Home

Oppenheimer: Javed Akhtar recently reviewed Christopher Nolan's war-thriller on Twitter and responded to a troll's Science question. - Check Tweet

Oppenheimer: Oppenheimer has become one of the most talked about films of 2023, not just in Western countries but in India as well. Over the years, filmmaker Christopher Nolan has gained huge acceptance among Indian cinephiles. The growing influence of various social media apps and digital streaming platforms has led to revisit of Nolan’s classic works such as Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, Memento and The Prestige. Given the nature of Nolan’s characters and his way of storytelling through complex screenplay, it was expected that Oppenheimer is also going to be one of his unique films. The film has surpassed box office collection of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in India. Recently, Javed Akhtar reviewed the biographical war-thriller on Twitter.

CHECK OUT JAVED AKHTAR’S VIRAL TWEET REVIEW OF OPPENHEIMER:

Explain isotope plz — Manu Kapoor (@manukapoor53) July 26, 2023



JAVED AKHTAR REVIEWS CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S OPPENHEIMER

Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at pvr Juhu today. It’s not just a good film but a great film…” A user quizzed him in the reply and commented, “Explain isotope plz.” The veteran lyricist responded in his tweet and told, “It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element but knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist.” As the writer-lyricist got mixed reactions on his tweet a user took a sly dig at his son Farhan Akhtar. Sharing a picture of the actor-director from the 2020 Anti-CAA protests, the Twitterati wrote, “If you look into details, aisa lagta hai ki Oppenheimer ho sakti hai great (If you look into details, I feel Oppenheimer could be great). It’s a possibility. If it wasn’t great, why are so many people watching it? Not just in Mumbai, but in Assam, in Delhi. Jisko nahi great lagti, aap ghar chale jaaiye (If you don’t feel it’s great, go back to your home) & I don’t want to discuss the details.”

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TWITTER JOKE ON FARHAN AKHTAR:

If you look into details, aisa lagta hai ki Oppenheimer ho sakti hai great. It’s a possibility. If it wasn’t great, why are so many people watching it? Not just in Mumbai, but in Assam, in Delhi. Jisko nahi great lagti, aap ghar chale jaaiye & I don’t want to discuss the details. pic.twitter.com/ieL5qF0W04 — ΓIGHTSTEΓ (@TheRightster) July 26, 2023

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt Rami Malek and Matt Damon in crucial roles.

