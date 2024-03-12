Home

Good news for moviegoers! Oppenheimer finally gets a release date in India - Here's how you can watch Cillian Murphy's Oscar winning film on OTT

Oppenheimer received the highest accolades possible for its accomplishments. Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy‘s thriller mystery, which dominated the Oscars 2024 with 13 nominees, brought home seven Oscars. Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor were among the seven Oscars that Christopher Nolan’s film won. The 96th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in LA on Sunday. Good news for Indians! The film will now, at last, be available on OTT in India. Oppenheimer received a lot of positive feedback and took home eight Golden Globes. The film brought home seven BAFTAs, including Best Director and Best Picture. Furthermore, it won eight categories at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.

How to Watch Oppenheimer on OTT in India?

JioCinema announced its OTT release on Monday and congratulated Oppenheimer on his Oscar victory. The movie took up the top prizes of the evening. Oppenheimer was not simply a big hit at the box office, but also a favourite among reviewers. JioCinema will debut the thrilling story of perseverance, hard work, and triumph on March 21st, 2024. The rental cost of it in India is Rs 119 on Amazon Prime Video. Nevertheless, Jio Cinema subscribers will soon be able to view it. Fans can also watch the movie on Peacock Hub’s app.

All You Need to Know About Oppenheimer

Kenneth Branagh plays Niels Bohr in the movie; Casey Affleck plays Boris Pash, a US Army military intelligence officer and commander of the Also Mission; Rami Malek plays David L. Hill, a nuclear physicist at the Met Lab who was involved in the creation of the Chicago Pile; Hap Lawrence plays Lyndon B. Johnson; Gary Oldman plays Harry S. Truman; Pat Skipper plays James F. Byrnes; Will Roberts plays George C. Marshall in the film; and Casey Affleck plays Boris Pash are among the cast members.

In this suspenseful novel, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant American theoretical physicist who was instrumental in developing the atomic bomb during World War II, is profiled. It tells the remarkable story of Oppenheimer, who is frequently credited with creating the atomic bomb. The history of the Manhattan Project was permanently changed by his leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory. In the lead part, Cillian Murphy captures the nuance and moral quandaries that this mysterious scientist faces with a powerful performance.

