Home

Entertainment

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate: Shobha De Lauds Christopher Nolan’s Film, Says ‘5-Star Hotels Place Gita Next to Bed’

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate: Shobha De Lauds Christopher Nolan’s Film, Says ‘5-Star Hotels Place Gita Next to Bed’

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate: Shobha De recently hailed Christopher Nolan's war-thriller and reacted to the Bhagavad Gita controversy.

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate: Shobha De Lauds Christopher Nolan's Film, Says '5-Star Hotels Place Gita Next to Bed'

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate: Oppenheimer is creating havoc at the box office and despite the criticism and trolling the film is being appreciated by cinephiles. The Christopher Nolan directorial has already garnered around 67 Crore at the Indian box office. The biographical war-drama based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, has outperformed Margot Robbie starrer fantasy-dramedy Barbie at the Indian box office. However, there has been controversy over an intimate scene in the movie where the protagonist explains the meaning of Bhagavad Gita to his love interest. While Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting strongly reacted to the controversial scene in the film, Shobha De has now spoken up on the sequence which has created a row over hurting religious sentiments.

Trending Now

SHIBHA DE TWEETS ABOUT OPPENHEIMER SEX SCENE

Shobha De wrote in her tweet, “#OppenheimerMovie left me speechless. Brilliant sounds hollow. Oh, about the controversy around the sex scene and the Bhagvad Gita… errrr….so many 5-Star hotels place The Gita and Bible in every room. Next to the bed, where countless couples copulate. Nobody objects @ianuragthakur.” Anurag Thakur had initiated stern action and the removal of the alleged scene from the movie. A spokesperson of the ministry opined, “The ministry is not involved in decisions of CBFC.” CBFC member Mihir Bhuta had clarified that, “no meeting of the review board to discuss the movie’s certification.”

You may like to read

OPENNHEIMER’S BHAGAVAD GITA SCENE SPARKS POLITICAL ROW

Earlier, Information Commissioner and author Uday Mahurkar had raised the issue through an open letter and tweeted, “The Bhagavad Gita is one of the most revered scriptures of Hinduism. Gita has been the inspiration for countless sanyasis, brahmcharis and legends who live a life of self-control and perform selfless noble deeds… We do not know the motivation and logic behind this unnecessary scene in the life of a scientist. But this is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus, rather it amounts to waging a war on the Hindu community and almost appears to be part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces.” The letter further stated, “We urge, on behalf of billions of Hindus and the timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Gita, to do all that is needed to uphold the dignity of their revered book and remove this scene from your film across the world.”

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt Rami Malek and Matt Damon in crucial roles.

For more updates on Oppenheimer controversy, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES