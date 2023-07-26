Home

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 5 India: Christopher Nolan's war-thriller is still going strong in India despite the Bhagavad Gita row. - Check Report

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 5 India: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer’s commercial success has once again established him as one of most revered filmmakers worldwide. While Greta Gerwig’s fantasy-drama Barbie continues to rule the global box office, it is the other way round in India. The number game is unpredictable and so are the preferences, likes and dislikes of movie goers. The Indian audiences who usually are fond of musicals, opted for Oppenheimer as the movie continues to dominate the Margot Robbie starrer in India. The row over the Bhagavad Gita scene did not have much impact on the earnings as cinephiles are showering the biographical war-thriller with accolades.

OPPENHEIMER CONTINUES ITS GLORIOUS RUN AT INDIAN BOX OFFICE

Oppenheimer collected Rs 6.25 Crore on Tuesday as per rough estimates by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film had earlier garnered around Rs 62 Crore and is now headed towards the Rs 70 Crore mark. Although the film is based on a serious theme, the response from Indian audiences is extremely positive. On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, a minor dip in earnings is expected as the movie is expected to earn Rs 5.69 Crore. Barbie, on the other hand only recorded Rs 2.30 Crore on Tuesday, as reported by Sacnilk. The release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani may also affect the business of both Nolan and Gerwig’s film in India.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Oppenheimer in India:

Friday: Rs 14.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 17 crore

Sunday: Rs 17.25 crore

Monday: Rs 7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.25 Crore (rough data)

Wednesday: Rs 5.69 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 67.69 Crore

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Barbie in India:

Friday: Rs 5 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 7.15 crore

Monday: Rs 2.30 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.30 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 23.25 Crore

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt Rami Malek and Matt Damon in crucial roles.

Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa and others.

