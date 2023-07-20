Home

Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office in India: Which Hollywood Film is Winning The Opening Day Battle? Check Advance Booking Report And Expectations

Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office Collection opening day report in India - which film is going to excel the first day business in the country. Here's the advance booking report of the two films in India.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie box office collection India: The world is ready to see probably the biggest Hollywood clash this year – Oppenheimer vs Barbie tomorrow. In some places, the screenings will begin as early as 2 am. In India too, this clash is going to set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. But, which film is winning this Box Office battle? Has India already decided on its clear Box Office winner between these two films? Let’s find out.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie in India: Advance Booking Report for Opening Day

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie have seen tremendous advanced sales in India. The opening day advance of both films is terrific in the country and as per the data collected from the three major national chains, the two films will be collectively selling around 245K tickets for the opening day in India. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, Oppenheimer is expecting to wrap up its opening day advances at around 175K tickets and Barbie looking to score around 70K tickets for the first day in India.

Oppenheimer to beat Barbie at Indian Box Office?

The advances that both films have shown are among the top advances post the COVID-19 pandemic. While the craze around Barbie is increasing in India, Oppenheimer has emerged as the clear winner so far. The film’s IMAX format has already started showing sold-out opening day and with the buzz, the film is expected to collect a double-digit opening of Rs 15-17 crore. Barbie’s opening day can be anywhere between Rs 6-7 crore nett considering the clash will be eating many screens in India which are already running Mission Impossible 7 successfully.

The combined opening day collection of both films is to be around Rs 20-23 crore nett which is a fabulous number, and more than many Indian movies in terms of first-day business. Interestingly, in their domestic market, Barbie is expected to perform better than Oppenheimer with a collective business of around $150+ million in the opening weekend ($110+ million for Barbie, and $50 million for Oppenheimer).

Which one is going to be your first pick? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Oppenheimer and Barbie in India!

