Oprah Winfrey About Her Inspiring Fitness Journey

Oprah Winfrey On Her Weight Loss Dilemma Post Knee Surgeries, Not Wanting To Take ‘Easy Way Out’

Oprah Winfrey recently hosted a panel discussion, The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight that revolved around obesity and the weight crisis affecting a large number of adults.

Oprah Winfrey on considering Ozempic drug. (Image credits: Instagram)

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most famous Hollywood personalities. The TV host recently joined a discussion regarding the usage of type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss. She recently hosted a panel discussion with the name ‘The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight’. The members of the panel indulged in a lively debate surrounding obesity and weight problems that affect around 2 billion adults worldwide. The panel included obesity specialist Dr. Fatima Cody, Dr. Melanie Jay, and psychologist, Dr. Rachel Goldman.

Oprah Winfrey On Taking The Ozempic Drugs

Going by a PEOPLE report, Oprah Winfrey shared her two cents about taking the weight loss drug Ozempic during the discussion. The media mogul reportedly said that ‘we all should just be more accepting of whatever body we choose to be’. She further added that she was undergoing knee surgery when she first heard about the drug. However, Oprah Winfrey revealed she told herself that she had to do this on her own as taking the drug would be an easy way out.

The television personality further went on to reveal that she has been shamed in the tabloids every week for the last 25 years for lacking the willpower to lose weight. On this, Dr. Fatima Cody interjected and said that obesity is a chronic disease and willpower is not something she would associate with her patients.

Oprah Winfrey’s On Her Weight Loss

Oprah Winfrey opened up about her health struggles for the first time in October 2022 when she disclosed that she had two knee surgeries the previous year. The television host also revealed that after her surgeries, she was even unable to lift her legs. However, she promised herself that if she could ever move again, she would work out and do her best to take care of her body.

She added that she relies on hiking and staying physically active as part of her health regime. The media mogul said, “My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me.”

