Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Getaway: Many people in the glamorous town had gone on short vacations to ring in the New Year. Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter appeared to have gone off to spend the New Year together after Bollywood sweethearts Kiara Advani–Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor. According to Ananya and Ishaan’s recent posts, the Khaali Peeli couple is celebrating the New Year 2022 together, just like they did last year. The two have been the subject of relationship rumours since last year. They are frequently seen together at events such as cinema screenings and parties.Also Read - Liger First Glimpse: From Chaiwala to Kickboxer, Vijay Deverakonda Shows The Punch We All Have Been Waiting For

Take a look at Ananya Panday post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

While Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Eye of the 🐯 & with that, we begin the year of the tiger!!! 📸 yours truly (sic).”

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Fans couldn’t help but wonder if the two are spending their vacation in Ranthambore together. One of the users wrote, “You and Ananya together” with many heart eye emojis while another one wrote, “Acha aaplog sath me photo kyu nhi daalte hmhe to sbkuch pta hai (So you guys are together, why don’t you post a picture because we know everything).”

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s chemistry was praised by many when they were last seen together in Khaali Peeli. Ananya will be featured in Liger with South star Vijay Deverakonda. She also stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. Dhadak fame will appear in Phone Booth alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Khatter is also working on Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur.

What do you think about Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s dating rumours? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.