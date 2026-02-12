Home

O’Romeo Advance Booking: Can Shahid Kapoor’s thriller beat Kabir Singh’s opening day box office record?

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming thriller O’Romeo is generating strong advance booking numbers. Fans and industry insiders are watching closely to see if it can break the opening day record set by Kabir Singh.

The excitement around Shahid Kapoor’s latest release O’Romeo is building as the film nears its theatrical release on February 13. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, this romantic crime drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj has been making waves with its posters teaser and trailer. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, fans are eager to see how the film performs both in advance booking and on its opening day.

What are the current numbers for Shahid Kapoor starrer?

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, O’Romeo has earned Rs 1.23 crore in advance booking gross for day one across India. So far 52,302 tickets have been sold for 8,873 shows in the Hindi 2D format. When block seats are included, the total gross stands at Rs 3.33 crore.

These numbers indicate steady interest among audiences especially in metropolitan cities where romantic thrillers tend to perform well. Trade experts suggest that the film could open between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore on its first day.

How does O’Romeo compare with Shahid Kapoor’s past openings?

Shahid Kapoor has a history of big openings at the box office. His blockbuster Kabir Singh, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga collected Rs 20.21 crore on its first day, while Padmaavat, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had an opening of Rs 24 crore. Other releases like Deva, Jersey and Batti Gul Meter Chalu had lower first-day collections, ranging from Rs 2.93 crore to Rs 6.50 crore.

With O’Romeo expected to earn around Rs 5-7 crore the film may not reach the heights of Kabir Singh or Padmaavat but it would still mark a decent start for this genre.

More about O’Romeo

O’Romeo is set in the Mumbai underworld and blends romance with crime and action. Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor have previously worked together in films like Kaminey Haider and Rangoon which were praised for their strong storytelling and performances. Fans are hoping that O’Romeo will deliver something equally memorable.

The star cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani ,Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary. The film will release on approximately 4,500 screens nationwide which increases its chances of a strong box office collection if the word of mouth is positive.

