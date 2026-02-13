Home

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Is Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri starrer eyeing double-digit opening?

O’Romeo has now been released in theatres and early trade buzz suggests a promising start. The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer is expected to post strong opening numbers driven by advance bookings and positive word of mouth.

O’Romeo has finally arrived in cinemas and is generating curiosity among Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri fans. The film’s trailer and songs created a decent pre-release buzz, but advance bookings suggest a moderate start. Trade analysts are now closely watching the first-day numbers to see if the film can register a strong opening.

What are the predictions for O’Romeo?

Early estimates indicate that O’Romeo may collect around Rs 8 to 10 crore on its first day. If footfalls improve during evening and night shows, the collection could slightly exceed Rs 10 crore. While the numbers are modest compared to blockbuster openings, they are a definite improvement over Shahid Kapoor’s last release Deva, which earned Rs 5.50 crore on day one.

The box office expectations

Although the makers have not officially confirmed the budget, reports suggest that O’Romeo was made on Rs 125 to 150 crore. Considering this, a first-day collection of Rs 8 to 10 crore would be seen as a strictly decent start. Analysts believe that weekend performance, especially on Valentine’s Day, could boost box office numbers significantly. Word of mouth will play a crucial role in determining whether the film maintains momentum over the next two days.

Can O’Romeo expect growth on Valentines day?

O’Romeo’s Day 1 performance will be modest but promising. However, analysts expect the Valentine’s weekend to provide a boost, especially if positive reviews encourage audiences to turn up. While the opening may not hit blockbuster numbers, the film has the potential to perform steadily over the first week.

More about O’Romeo

O’Romeo is inspired by real-life events chronicled in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor plays Hussain Ustara, a gangster turned informer, while Triptii Dimri portrays Sapna Didi, a woman with a mission that intertwines with the underworld. The narrative blends thrilling action with emotional depth, capturing the tension and tragedy of their story.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Their performances add layers to the gripping storyline, which promises a mix of suspense, drama and intense character arcs.

