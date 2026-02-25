  • Home
O‘Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri starrer manages to surpass Rs 50 crore mark despite slow second week, earns Rs…

Published: February 25, 2026 7:07 AM IST
By Ayush Srivastava
O Romeo, the romantic action-thriller, is witnessing a slowdown in its second week despite a strong opening run. On Day 12, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer earned an estimated Rs 0.53 crore India net so far, taking its total domestic collection to around Rs 57.93 crore.

Ayush Srivastava

