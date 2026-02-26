Home

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri starrer records sharp fall in week two, earns Rs…

The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo continues its theatrical run but faces a slowdown in its second week.

Shahid Kapoor’s latest release O’Romeo continues theatrical journey but pace has clearly slowed down during second week. Romantic drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is now inching towards Rs 60 crore mark at domestic box office. After strong first week run film is now witnessing expected weekday drop as footfall remains limited across major cities. Day 13 numbers show visible decline compared to weekend surge yet overall total remains respectable.

Day 13 box office update

As per early trade estimates O’Romeo collected around Rs 1.20 crore on second Wednesday. With this latest addition India net total stands close to Rs 60.25 crore. Film had wrapped up first week on solid note with earnings of Rs 47.1 crore which built strong foundation for second week. However weekday trend has dipped back to usual range before sliding further on Day 13.

Second weekend provided temporary boost. Day 9 brought in Rs 3.4 crore while Day 10 added Rs 3.15 crore. Momentum could not sustain through working days leading to sharp fall midweek.

Occupancy report of O’Romeo

Hindi occupancy on Wednesday stood at 5.67 percent overall. Morning shows recorded better turnout while afternoon evening and night shows saw muted response. Bengaluru led charts with 9 percent occupancy across 119 shows. Pune and Jaipur followed at 8 percent.

National Capital Region registered 7 percent from 633 shows. Hyderabad reported 7 percent while Lucknow remained at 6 percent. Mumbai saw 5 percent from 362 shows. Kolkata and Ahmedabad recorded 4 percent. Surat and Bhopal remained low at 2 percent. Chennai witnessed negligible footfall.

Comparison with Shahid Kapoor’s previous films

O’Romeo is performing slightly better than his 2016 crime thriller Udta Punjab in terms of pace. Udta Punjab had closed its lifetime run near Rs 60.33 crore and experienced slower growth in second week. By Day 13 O’Romeo was close to crossing that figure, but failed to surpass it. At same time film remains far behind major blockbusters Kabir Singh and Padmaavat which crossed Rs 150 crore mark within two weeks.

About O’Romeo

Film features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Upcoming weekend will play crucial role in deciding long term box office outcome as Rs 60 crore milestone now within reach.

O’Romeo remains steady despite visible slowdown in second week. With Rs 60 crore target almost achieved focus now shifts to weekend growth. Performance in coming days will determine whether film can extend run beyond current benchmark and improve lifetime total significantly.

