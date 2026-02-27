Home

O'Romeo received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but still managed to break records of Shahid Kapoor's previous films. Check box office collection report.

Shahid Kapoor’s romantic drama O’Romeo has not performed as well as expected at the box office. Although it had a strong opening weekend and a solid first week, and showed some growth during the second weekend, it slumped on the weekdays. The film has somehow managed to cross the Rs 60 crore mark at the box office. Now, let’s find out how much O’Romeo earned on its 14th day of release, i.e., its second Thursday, February 26.

How much did O’Romeo earn on the 14th day of its release?

Before the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 proved to be the biggest hit of the year so far. It seemed Shahid Kapoor’s film would surpass Border 2. However, after hitting theatres, O’Romeo received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Consequently, it failed to live up to expectations. The film is now progressing at a snail’s pace at the box office. It has somehow managed to complete two weeks in theatres, but looking at its overall collection, the performance has been extremely disappointing.

Let us tell you that O’Romeo earned Rs 47.1 crore in its first week. It then collected Rs 2.15 crore on Day 8, Rs 3.4 crore on Day 9, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 10, Rs 1.6 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.65 crore on Day 12, and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 13. According to the early trend report by Sacnilk website, O’Romeo earned Rs 1.25 crore on the 14th day of its release, i.e., its second Thursday. With this, the film’s total earnings over 14 days have reached Rs 61.55 crore.

A look at the O’Romeo box office collection table:

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 8.5 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 12.65 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 9 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 4.85 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 5.35 Cr Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.65 Cr Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.1 Cr Week 1 Collection ₹ 47.1 Cr Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.15 Cr Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 3.15 Cr Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.6 Cr Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1.65 Cr Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 1.25 Cr Day 14 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.25 Cr * early estimates Total ₹ 61.55 Cr

O’Romeo has finally entered Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossing films. It has surpassed Udta Punjab’s Rs 60.3 crore collection, becoming the actor’s fifth-biggest film. Its next target is R… Rajkumar (Rs 65.95 crore). The film is expected to surpass this mark on Friday, which would make it Shahid’s fourth-biggest film.

This film has become Tripti Dimri’s third-biggest grosser and is now poised to surpass Bad Newz’s Rs 64.53 crore collection. If it achieves this, it will become the actress’s second-biggest film.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor as Ustara and Tripti Dimri as Afsha Qureshi. The cast also includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.

India.com’s review on O’Romeo:

O’Romeo is emotional yet violent. It is long and drags in parts, but it rises on the strength of its performances and Vishal Bhardwaj’s assured direction. With powerful performances from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and solid support from the ensemble cast, the film delivers intensity despite its flaws. If you enjoy layered crime dramas with strong characters and a dark, poetic touch, O’Romeo is worth watching on the big screen. Read the full review.

