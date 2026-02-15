O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s film sees Sunday dip after strong Valentine’s weekend jump; earns...

Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s latest release O’Romeo entered theatres with high expectations and the advantage of a Valentine’s Day weekend. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action thriller opened to decent numbers on Friday and showed impressive growth on Saturday. However, the momentum did not fully carry into Sunday.

According to early trade estimates, the film saw a noticeable dip in collections on Day 3.

Released on 13 February 2026, O’Romeo marked Bhardwaj’s return to the crime-romance space and reunited audiences with Shahid Kapoor in an intense, layered role. The initial response hinted at a steady weekend run, but Sunday trends suggest the real test may begin now.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3

As per early estimates, the film recorded the following figures:

Day 1 [1st Friday] – Rs 8.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] – Rs 12.65 Cr (48.82% growth)

Day 3 [1st Sunday] – Rs 5.95 Cr (early estimates according to Sacnilk)

This takes the total to approximately Rs 27.1 Cr.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film comfortably crossed the Rs 20 crore mark within two days, largely driven by Valentine’s Day footfall and strong Saturday walk-ins. The nearly 49 per cent jump on Saturday reflected the benefit of the festive weekend positioning.

However, Sunday’s dip came as a surprise for a romantic release timed around Valentine’s celebrations, where evening and night shows typically perform strongly.

O’Romeo’s theatre occupancy and cricket factor

Occupancy numbers further showed the mixed response. O’Romeo recorded an overall 16.88% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Morning shows stood at 8.76%, while afternoon shows were stronger at 25.00%. Early reporting indicated 0% for evening and night shows at the time of data capture.

The lack of strong late-evening numbers, usually the most profitable slots on a Sunday, hinted at reduced footfall as the day progressed. Trade analysts believe the widely followed India vs Pakistan cricket fixture may have impacted evening audiences and diverted multiplex traffic.

Where O’Romeo stands among 2026 releases

Despite the Day 3 slowdown, O’Romeo remains among the stronger opening weekends for Bollywood releases in early 2026. Comparisons within the trade suggest it has delivered one of the better starts for a mid-to-large budget Hindi film this year, outperforming several recent releases while trailing only a few major openers.

By the end of Day 2, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer had already entered competitive territory among February releases, becoming a key talking point across trade portals.

About O’Romeo

The film is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Shot across Mumbai and Spain, the film brings a stylised visual tone. Released on February 13, 2026, O’Romeo opened to mixed reviews. While performances, especially Kapoor’s, received praise, some critics pointed to uneven pacing.

With weekdays now underway, all eyes are on how O’Romeo holds steady beyond the holiday buzz.