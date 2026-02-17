O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film faces Monday drop, earns Rs...

The romantic action thriller O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, hit theatres on February 13 with high expectations and strong buzz. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film blends intense romance with stylised action, backed by a powerful ensemble cast that includes Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

After a promising start at the box office, the film has now completed four days in theatres. While the weekend numbers gave the makers reason to celebrate, Monday brought the usual reality check.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the makers, O’Romeo collected Rs 34.51 crore net in India over its opening weekend. The numbers reflected a solid opening, driven largely by Shahid Kapoor’s fan base and Vishal Bhardwaj’s reputation for intense storytelling.

However, early estimates from Sacnilk suggest that the film earned around Rs 5 crore on its first Monday. This marks a sharp 50% drop compared to Sunday’s Rs 11 crore collection. With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands close to Rs 40 crore after four days.

A Monday drop is common for most films, especially after a strong weekend, but the coming weekdays will determine how steady O’Romeo remains at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor as Ustara draws attention

One of the biggest talking points of the film is Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Ustara. His character is inspired by the late Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara from journalist-author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Critics have largely praised Shahid’s intense screen presence, the film’s striking cinematography and the high-energy action sequences. However, some reviews pointed out weaknesses in the story and screenplay, leading to mixed reactions overall.

Triptii Dimri, paired opposite Shahid, brings emotional depth to the narrative, adding balance to the action-heavy plot.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor reunite

O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Their past projects have often been critically appreciated, especially Haider, which was part of Bhardwaj’s Shakespearean trilogy that included Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006).

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film carries the signature intensity associated with Bhardwaj’s cinema.

As O’Romeo moves into its first full week, all eyes are now on whether it can maintain momentum and cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon. The weekdays ahead will decide if this romantic action thriller can turn its promising start into a strong theatrical run.