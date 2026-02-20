Home

Entertainment

ORomeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor starrer falls short of Rs 50 crore mark in first week despite strong start, earns Rs…

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor starrer falls short of Rs 50 crore mark in first week despite strong start, earns Rs…

Shahid Kapoor starrer fails to cross the Rs 50 crore milestone in the first week. Read how much it earned on day 7.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor starrer falls short of Rs 50 crore mark in first week despite strong start, earns Rs…

In the highly competitive world of box office battles, a strong opening usually sets the tone of the film’s theatrical journey. However, there are some films that see many fluctuations in their journey. One such similar case is with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri’s O’ Romeo. After opening on a promising note, the film raised hopes of a solid first week total. However, the initial buzz settled down, and the film witnessed slow momentum after the first week.

Despite the dip during weekdays, the film has managed to cross the Rs 47 crore mark by the end of its first week, though it fell short of the Rs 50 crore milestone.

Day 7 Collection

On Day 7 (Thursday), O Romeo earned ₹3.15 crore (early estimates), continuing its weekday decline. After a strong weekend push, the film has struggled to maintain the same pace through the week.

With this, the total net collection in India for O Romeo now stands at Rs 47.15 crore.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Day-wise Collection Breakdown

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 8.50 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 12.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 9.00 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 4.85 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 3.50 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 3.15 crore (early estimates)

Occupancy

On Thursday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.25%, indicating limited weekday footfall.

About the Film

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar. Inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film explores the Mumbai underworld through the story of gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) and his intense romantic relationship with Afsha (Triptii Dimri), blending crime, power, and passion.

What did Vishal Bhardwaj say about the film?

Recently speaking to PTI, Vishak spoke about the film and said, “This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I’ve created,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.