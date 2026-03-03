Home

O’Romeo Box Office Day 18: Shahid Kapoor’s romantic action thriller film FLOPS, earns its lowest ever on Monday -Check detailed report

O'Romeo box office collection: It has now been 18 days since the Shahid Kapoor's film released. So, let’s find out how many crores the film earned on Monday, March 2, 2026.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 18: There was a lot of buzz among fans about Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo. Shahid is once again seen in action mode in this film. He has reunited with director Vishal Bhardwaj. Actress Tripti Dimri plays the lead role opposite Shahid in the film. O’Romeo was released in theatres on February 13, 2026. The movie has received great reviews from both fans and critics. It has now been 18 days since the film’s release. So, let’s find out how many crores the film earned on Monday.

O’Romeo flopped as the weekend went by

Whenever Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj team up, they create a sensation at the box office. After Kabir Singh, Shahid’s intense avatar in O’Romeo is once again winning over fans. Audiences are also excited to see Tripti Dimri share screen space with Shahid for the first time.

Talking about the box office collection, O’Romeo earned an impressive Rs 8.5 crore on its opening day. Its earnings saw a strong jump on the second day and continued to grow over the weekend. Now, the Monday figures are out. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, O’Romeo earned Rs 0.65 crore on its 18th day, taking its total Indian box office collection to Rs 65.80 crore. However, the movie has generated global earnings of Rs 101.75 crore. The movie is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

Day-Wise Collection of O’Romeo

Day 1: Rs 8.5 crore

First week: Rs 47.1 crore

Second week: Rs 14.45 crore

Day 15: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 16: Rs 1.3 crore

Day 17: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 18: Rs 0.65 lakh

Total Collection: Rs 65.80 crore

O’Romeo stars Tripti Dimri and Shahid Kapoor, along with Nana Patekar, Avinash Mishra, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, and Tamannaah Bhatia. This is Shahid Kapoor’s fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj. The duo has previously collaborated on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. O’Romeo currently holds an IMDb rating of 5.8.

