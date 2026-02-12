Home

O’Romeo First Review OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s thriller drama is a…, critic says ‘beautiful body with…’

Critics have shared their first impressions of O’Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri,helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The excitement is high as Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s thriller drama O’Romeo is set to hit theatres tomorrow. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has already grabbed attention with its posters, teaser, and trailer. Fans are curious to see how the movie delivers on its promise of crime, romance, and action.

What did Umair Sandhu say?

Even before the release, early reactions from some critics and viewers have started circulating. Film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted: “First Review #ORomeo: A beautiful body with Zero soul! Hell Boring flick from start to end. #VishalBhardwaj please sir Maaf Kardo !! Dark themes with slow paced screenplay. #ShahidKapoor Your career is over. FLOP SHOW ! 2⭐️/5⭐” While this is only one perspective, it has created conversations among audiences who are eagerly waiting to judge for themselves.

Check out the post here

First Review #ORomeo : A beautiful body with Zero soul ! Hell Boring flick from start to end. #VishalBhardwaj please sir Maaf Kardo !! We are fucking tired from your Chutiya films. Dark themes with slow paced screenplay. #ShahidKapoor Your career is over. FLOP SHOW ! 2⭐️/5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hnbmYPsfjm — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 10, 2026

What’s the story about?

O’Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor plays the ruthless gangster Hussain Ustara while Triptii Dimri portrays Afsha. The character, often referred to as Afsha in reports, is inspired by Ashraf Khan, also known as Sapna Didi, who plotted to kill underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Set in post-independence Mumbai, the film explores themes of crime, passion, betrayal, and revenge, taking audiences deep into the underworld while blending romance with suspense and action.

How are the advance booking numbers?

Advance booking numbers suggest strong anticipation for the film. Reports indicate that O’Romeo has earned Rs 1.23 crore in advance booking gross for day one across India, with over 52,000 tickets sold for 8,873 shows in the Hindi 2D format.

Including block bookings, the total gross stands at Rs 3.33 crore. Analysts predict the film could collect between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore on its opening day. With a release across approximately 4,500 screens nationwide and a Valentine’s Day tie-in, the film is expected to attract young urban audiences.

More about O’Romeo

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary. Their presence adds anticipation and excitement for viewers looking forward to a mix of action, drama, and intense storytelling.

