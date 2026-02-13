O’Romeo X Review: Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s romantic thriller ‘electrifying’ or boring? Check tweets before watching

Home

O' Romeo X reviews are out. Read what netizens have to say. Is it a hit or a miss?

One of the most anticipated romantic thrillers of Bollywood, O’ Romeo has finally hit the big screens, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film opened to strong curiosity, thanks to its gritty backdrop, star-studded cast and Vishal Bhardwaj’s return to direction. Marking as the first release of the year of Shahid Kapoor, the excitement has been soaring high. Moviegoers who caught early shows have taken to Twitter to share their verdict.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film features an impressive lineup including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. The project also marks Shahid and Triptii’s first collaboration, a pairing that has already been making rounds for its chemistry.

Speaking about the excitement, the film’s pre-release has already created a buzz, and booking numbers hinted at a solid opening. Reports suggest that O’Romeo sold over 1.18 lakh tickets before release, collecting approximately Rs 3.05 crore without blocked seats

About The Film

Set against a dark and intense backdrop, O’Romeo attempts to blend romance with the dangerous world of crime. From the background score to cinematography, the film is already being appreciated by netizens. Besides the technical aspect, the music, especially tracks sung by Arijit Singh, has also struck a chord with audiences.

Many viewers believe Vishal Bhardwaj has beautifully blended emotional storytelling with stylised action. Based on the early reactions, the narrative takes its time in the first half to establish characters and relationships, while the latter half shifts gears with high-stakes confrontations and emotionally charged sequences. The climax, as described by the audience, is both scale and sentimental, exuding love, revenge and sacrifice.

Twitter Reviews Pour In

Fans who have watched the first day, first show have been sharing their reviews on X

Shahid Kapoor’s #ORomeo can’t praise the movie enough.

O romeo Review Blockbuster – Rating : ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.5/5

Shahid Kapoor’s acting has been phenomenal, as has the acting of the rest of the star cast, it will create a storm, and #ShahidKapoor has blown away the… pic.twitter.com/pHc2GzXKr6

— its cinema (@itsciiinema) February 12, 2026

special screening

I’ve just seen Shahid Kapoor’s #ORomeo can’t praise the movie enough.

one world Review Blockbuster

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨/5

Shahid Kapoor’s acting has been phenomenal, as has the acting of the rest of the star cast. I don’t want to reveal the entire story, but I… pic.twitter.com/zjp9aqz1sc — SkBollywoodBytes (@MRSURAJ1782) February 11, 2026

Just watched #ORomeo REVIEW

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#ORomeo brings back intense gangster romance with raw emotions and powerful drama.#ShahidKapoor absolutely owns the screen his aggression, emotional depth, and dialogue delivery are electrifying. Every scene feels charged with… pic.twitter.com/oRDzIXeSgc — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) February 12, 2026

Overall, O’Romeo has received mostly positive reactions from viewers, with many praising Shahid Kapoor’s intense performance and the film’s emotional drama. While a few feel the pace is slow in parts, fans are calling it “electrifying” and predicting strong box office potential. Whether it becomes a blockbuster will be clear in the coming days, but the film has definitely created buzz among audiences.

