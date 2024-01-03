Home

Orry has finally responded to the widely circulated chat with Palak Tiwari. Here's what the social media star said.

Orry Opens Up on Viral Leaked Chat With Palak Tiwari

Social media is filled with videos of Orry and his pictures with every B-town celeb. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, yet once again came into highlight. On Tuesday, a WhatsApp chat between internet sensation Orry and actress Palak Tiwari started doing rounds on the internet when the former shared the chat on his Instagram. In the chat screenshot, Palak can be seen apologising to Orry while the latter showed her the middle finger. Apart from Palak and Orry, actress Sara Ali Khan also cropped up on that chat screen. As soon as the chat went online, it immediately went viral with many criticising him for leaking the chat.

Responding to all the flak Orry has been receiving, the social media star has finally broken the silence on the issue. He asked netizens why no one asked why even Palak apologising in the first place. Oryy answered a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the chat and said, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it. Youl r grilling me for not happily accepting her apology? But she’s obviously apologising for smth she did that was wrong. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

Take a look here:

Earlier in the day, the chat which was put by Orry on social media, suggested that Palak and Orry might have a tiff over something which was related to Sara Ali Khan. The chat read, “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” as Palak messaged Orry to which the social media star replied with a middle-finger emoji. The Rosie actor went on to write, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” To this, Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.”

Further, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress’ next message to the social media sensation was “I’ve said my apology.” Interestingly, this comes at a time when Palak is rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, is yet to respond to the matter.

