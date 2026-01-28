Home

Orry confirms fallout with Sara Ali Khan, seeks Amrita Singh’s apology: ‘Pretending to be friends with Sara means…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, where everything looks picture-perfect at the forefront, there is a lot more than what meets the eye. From a celebrity friendship and an equation that seems unbreakable on social media, there is a lot that is going on that can change in the blink of an eye. One such similar situation happened with Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry and Sara Ali Khan. Currently making headlines for his unfiltered online presence and cryptic posts aimed at former friends, Orry has finally broken his silence on the feud with Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Addressing the fall out heads on, Orry revealed what went wrong between them and what it would take for reconciliation.

Orry confirms unfollowing Sara and Ibrahim

Speaking about cutting ties on social media, Orry confirmed that he has unfollowed both siblings. “I unfollowed Sara a while ago,” he said, adding, “and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years.”

He further revealed that distancing himself was necessary for his own peace of mind.

Orry on friendship with Sara

Opening up further, Orry shared the emotional impact of the situation and why he chose to step back. “Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore,” he said.

When he was asked to elaborate on the trauma he referred to, Orry chose not to comment further.

Orry on reconciliation

While Orry confirmed that there is indeed a feud between him and the siblings, he also stated what it would take for reconciliation. “If Amrita Singh were to apologize I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future,” he said.

With this statement, Orry indicated that the responsibility for healing the rift lies with Sara and Ibrahim’s mother.

Orry addresses backlash over his comments

Recently, he also made some marks on Sara Ali Khan’s for which he faced backlash. However, dismissing the claims that his comments were meant to be offensive or hurtful, he said, “I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career… I highly doubt she even felt bad about it.”

He further added, “The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time… her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies… people make fun of me being jobless all the time… it’s not that deep.”

According to Orry, his remarks were taken out of context and were never intended to escalate into a major controversy.

A feud that continues to draw attention

The ongoing tension between Orry and the Pataudi siblings has become a major talking point. While Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have maintained their silence, Orry’s comments have added another layer to the ongoing chatter.

