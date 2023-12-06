Home

Orry in His Golden Cartoon Suit, Strikes Signature Pose With Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif – See Pics From The Archies Screening

Archies Premiere: On December 5, 2023, all the B-town celebrities attended Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies premiere. The guest list included stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit, and many other Bollywood celebs. It was the social media influencer, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who made a special appearance at the Archies premiere. Orry dazzled in a unique golden printed pantsuit with Pokemon characters all over and opted for a sleek hairstyle which truly makes him a fashion icon in the film industry. He was seen striking his signature hand pose with a group of Bollywood stars including, Suhana Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Khushi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others. Here are a few exclusive pictures of Orry posing with Bollywood stars.

Orry Strikes His Iconic Pose With Bollywood Stars- See Pics

The social media star struck a pose with Suhana Khan. The diva wore a beautiful red gown that she accessorised with spectacular stone-studded earrings and minimal rings.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a sultry black gown with multi-coloured gem embellishments. She accessorised the look with strappy black high heels, and statement jewelry and opted for minimal makeup.

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif struck the signature pose alongside Orry, she chose to wear a black faux leather bodycon dress at the premiere of The Archies. The mid-length suit beautifully embraced the diva’s body. She paired her outfit with silver shoes and eye-catching glitz.

Malaika Arora appeared at the premiere of The Archies with her sister Amrita Arora. For the occasion, the actress wore an oversized blazer and paired it with matching pants. She accessorised with a blue sequined bag, a gold necklace, and minimum make-up to complete the look.

Ananya Panday posed with Orry where she wore a strapless black bodycon dress. She accessorised the ensemble with silver hoops, a bracelet, and rings.

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in Sridevi’s tube neckline gown. She even clicked pic with Orry. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Orry also clicked a pic giving his iconic pose with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor chose to wear a printed sky-blue co-ord set and Bhumi dazzled in a shimmery black cut-out dress with minimal makeup look.

Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Orry looked dashing in a navy blue suit, and Orry being Orry does his hand pose once again.

Ranveer Singh looked classic wearing a white shirt paired with a black tie and black pants. The actor complimented his looks with black shades.

