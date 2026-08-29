Orry reacts to his India’s Got Latent 2 episode crossing 15 million views in 7 hours: ‘Orry touch is…’

Orry’s appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has turned out to be a huge hit. The episode crossed 15 million views within hours, and Orry has now shared his chat with Samay Raina.

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Orry's India’s Got Latent 2 episode hits 15 million views in 7 hours (PC: Instagram)

Orry is no stranger to the internet, but his latest appearance on India’s Got Latent 2 has taken the social media buzz to another level. The episode featuring the internet personality alongside Archana Puran Singh, Sharon Verma, and Nishant Suri quickly became one of the most trending episodes of the season. From Samay Raina’s jokes to Orry’s unexpected responses, there was plenty for viewers to react to. Now, the numbers have added another twist to the story. The episode has emerged as the show’s most-viewed episode so far, and Orry has shared a glimpse of his conversation with Samay after the impressive response.

Orry’s India’s Got Latent 2 episode crosses 15 million views

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2 crossed 15 million views within the first seven hours of its release. According to a screenshot shared by Orry, Samay Raina told him that the episode had reached 15.8 million views in seven hours and 42 minutes, making it the most-viewed episode of the show so far.

Orry shared the screenshot of their conversation on social media, giving fans a peek into how Samay reacted to the numbers. The comedian messaged Orry to tell him that their episode had become the most-viewed episode of India’s Got Latent 2 so far.

Orry takes credit as his India’s Got Latent 2 episode becomes most-viewed

Orry’s response to the achievement was very much in keeping with his social media personality. After Samay Raina informed him about the record viewership, Orry jokingly suggested that his presence had something to do with the episode’s performance. In their chat, Samay wrote to Orry, “Most viewed episode of latent so far. Lessgoo.” Then he shared the screenshot on his Instagram stories and wote, “Now you know the Orry touch is real. That too in just 12 hours.”

The exchange between the two also gave fans a glimpse of their off-screen banter. The episode itself had plenty of moments involving the two, with Samay taking several digs at Orry while the latter responded in his own style.

Another moment came when Samay asked Orry about his signature pose, in which he places his hand on another person’s chest while posing for photographs. Orry gave an unusual explanation for the pose, which quickly became one of the episode’s viral moments.

Where to watch the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2?

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 is currently available to watch on Netflix and YouTube. India’s Got Latent Season 2 is streaming on both platforms, with new episodes being released regularly.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes on Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel or stream the show on Netflix.