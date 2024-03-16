Home

Orry Reveals How He Makes Lakhs Attending Wedding Ceremonies, ‘People Don’t Treat Me As Guest’

Social media influencer and Bollywood celebrity finally came forward and revealed his actual source of income. During a recent conversation, Orry also talked about his primary source that makes him earn in lakhs. Read on to find out more.

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is a well-known social media personality who is famous for his association with top Bollywood celebrities and his vibrant party lifestyle. Despite his popularity, many people have been curious about Orry’s profession and source of income. Although Orry humorously refers to himself as a “liver,” implying that he simply lives life to the fullest, there has been persistent speculation about his financial activities.

In a recent interview with Storyboard18, Orry finally disclosed his primary source of income. He revealed that he earns by bringing “joy” to people through his presence at their events. This revelation sheds light on Orry’s role as an influencer and event attendee, where his charismatic presence contributes to the enjoyment of those around him. This insight into Orry’s income stream provides a glimpse into the unique ways in which social media personalities can monetize their popularity and social influence.

Orry Finally Reveals His Source of Income

Orry expressed, “For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income (sic)” Orry claimed that he receives a substantial amount of money, ranging from Rs 15 to 30 lakh, for attending events such as weddings. He mentioned that people invite him to weddings and are willing to pay him generously for his presence, often between ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. It was noted that the hosts want him to attend not just as a regular guest, but as a close friend, possibly to the groom or another important person. Orry emphasised that his dedicated audience is the reason for his continued success, as they value his presence at their events and are willing to compensate him accordingly.

Did Orry Previously Disclose His Income Source?

Orry previously appeared on Bigg Boss 17 and revealed to Salman Khan that he earns approximately Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakhs just by posing for photos. He mentioned that he gets paid for attending events, posing for pictures, and posting them on social media. Orry claimed that he can earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs in just one night for these pictures. His statement left Salman Khan shocked.

Orry Opens Up On Dealing with Downfall In His Career

Orry, during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, He admitted to spending significant time reading comments and reviews about himself, acknowledging that the fame has indeed gotten to his head. Despite the criticism and predictions of his imminent downfall, Orry confessed that he believes he is superior to others. However, he also disclosed that he is actively planning his downfall.

He likened himself to a bright star that burns out the fastest, implying that his downfall is imminent. Earlier, Orry was spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala where he was seen flaunting his so-called ‘Orry looks’ better known as the signature hand pose with various celebrities including Hollywood star Rihanna. While many trolled him including Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, looking at Orry it didn’t seem him affecting as he stated on Karan’s couch.

