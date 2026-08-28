Orry reveals Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh left him traumatised in 2021: ‘Put me through hell…’

Orry has opened up about his fallout with Amrita Singh, recalling a difficult phase in 2021 that he says deeply affected him. Here’s what he revealed about the experience.

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Orhan Awatramani discusses 2021 trauma involving Amrita Singh (PC: Instagram)

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, has once again opened up about his equation with Sara Ali Khan and her family. In a recent conversation, the social media personality looked back at a difficult phase from 2021 involving Sara’s mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh. Orry described the experience as one of the darkest periods of his life and said it had a lasting impact on him. However, while he spoke about how deeply the incident affected him, he stopped short of revealing exactly what happened between them.

Orry recalls difficult 2021 phase with Amrita Singh

While speaking to Pinkvilla about an experience that taught him mental strength, Orry brought up 2021 and his alleged fallout with Amrita Singh. He claimed that the experience left him traumatised and was unlike anything he had gone through before.

“Back in 2021, Amrita Singh traumatised me. It was a lot. I don’t think I have been through something like this,” Orry said during the conversation. He went on to describe that period as a “very low and dark time” in his life and claimed that Amrita had “really put me through hell”.

Orry also recalled how people around him told him that he would eventually emerge stronger from the difficult phase. At the time, however, he said he did not understand why he needed to become that strong in the first place. He revealed, “People were like, ‘You will get through this; you are strong. I was like, I don’t need that much strength. Then I realised, nothing really affects me anymore. Nothing really makes me sad.”

Orry says the trauma made him stronger

According to Orry, the difficult period eventually made him less affected by negativity and criticism. He said that after coming out of the situation, he realised that things no longer affected him emotionally in the same way.

“I think that trauma actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially, it never affected me,” he said. Orry has faced considerable attention and criticism since becoming a familiar face in Bollywood social circles. He now believes that what happened in 2021 helped him develop the mental strength to deal with public scrutiny.

The incident has also become part of the larger fallout between Orry and Sara Ali Khan. The two were once known to share a close friendship, but their equation has changed over the years. Orry has also made several social media remarks involving Sara and her family.

Orry refuses to reveal what exactly happened

Despite speaking openly about the emotional impact of the incident, Orry has chosen not to share the actual details of what happened between him and Amrita Singh.

When asked about the incident, he kept his response brief and said he, “Honestly bad things happen to bad people. I am gonna leave it to that.”

Neither Amrita Singh nor Sara Ali Khan has publicly addressed Orry’s latest claims about the alleged 2021 incident. As of now, the details of what led to the fallout remain unclear.