Orry Schools Joe Jonas His Signature Pose, Photo Goes Viral – See Picture Here

Besides the Jonas Brothers, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tania Shroff were present at the Poonawalla's Mumbai bash.

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, is famous for his poses. The social media star created a buzz online when he started appearing with famous B-town celebs. However, what grabbed netizens’ attention was Orry’s iconic hand pose which was there at each party with each celebrity. Now, Orry once again grabbed headlines when a few pictures of the actor started to float online where the social media star is seen posing with celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sussanne Khan in his signature pose.

The picture was shared by Orry from the party which was held in Mumbai. The social media star opted for a white T-shirt and paired it up with denims and shoes. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas was seen in a printed yellow coord set. Joe Jonas donned a denim shirt and dark blue trousers. Lastly, Kevin Jonas wore a brown T-shirt under a striped shirt and denims.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Taking to Instagram stories, Orry posted a bunch of pictures. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “About last Saturday night. @adarpoonawalla & @natashapoonawalla’s glamorous afterparty.” Orry also posted an old picture with Natasha Poonawalla and wrote, “The only thing more glamorous than throwing a glamorous party, is not showing up to the party. We all need to take notes from Nat P (missed you, here’s a #tbt to enjoy).”

Take a look here:

Attendees at the party included Adar Poonawalla, the Jonas Brothers, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tania Shroff, and more. Malaika donned a blue dress with a white blazer, Sussanne in black, and Aditi in a navy blue sweater with blue denim.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers recently had their performances in Mumbai at the 2024 Lollapalooza India. The brothers gave a massive performance on Saturday at the two-day music gala that also saw sets by Sting, Eric Nam, OneRepublic, and Halsey.

