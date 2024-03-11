Home

Oscar 2024: Priyanka Chopra-Backed ‘To Kill a Tiger’ Loses Best Documentary Award, Here’s When And Where to Watch it in India?

Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra backed 'To Kill a Tiger' did not win the 96th Academy Awards. The movie received a nomination for Best Feature Documentary Film.

Oscars 2024: The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol won the Oscar instead of the Priyanka Chopra-backed documentary To Kill a Tiger. She signed the film as an executive producer through her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, only a few days before the Oscars ceremony. The documentary To Kill A Tiger, which was the only Indian film entered in the 96th Academy Awards, was eliminated in the last round of the prestigious award ceremony.

Despite receiving a nomination, the film ultimately lost to Ukraine’s highly regarded film 20 Days in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

When And Where to Watch To Kill A Tiger?

The story of To Kill A Tiger centres on the struggle for justice that a farming family must go through when their 13-year-old daughter is violently abducted. Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, Rupi Kaur, and other well-known Indian and Indian-origin artists serve as executive producers of the film, which was produced in Canada rather than India. Nisha Pahuja is the movie’s director, which had its theatrical debut in October 2023 in a few US cities without a distributor.

Following its February Oscar nomination, it saw a more extensive North American rerelease. During the same week, Netflix purchased the film’s international distribution rights to release it everywhere.

Talking to People Magazine, Priyanka Chopra opened up about supporting the film. “I seek and attach myself to work that really pushes the conversations of issues that I feel close to or passionate about, and sexual violence against women definitely is one of them, ” she said.

Priyanka added, “In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting,” she added. “The film speaks to not just survivors, but their allies as well, men supporting women. It’s very interesting to have a window into that and to see how a father fights his entire community, the justice system, against what he’s told is the norm for his daughter’s rights.”

About ’20 Days in Mariupol,’ Oscar 2024 Winning Documentary

The movie 20 Days in Mariupol, which ultimately triumphed over To Kill A Tiger, tells the tale of a group of Ukrainian journalists who are forced to continue recording the horrors of the war while stuck in the besieged city of Mariupol during the Russian invasion. The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and Bobi Wine: People’s President were the other three nominations in the same category.

