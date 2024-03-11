Home

Oscars 2024 Winners List: Hollywood's brightest performers will assemble in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 96th Academy Awards, which honor the best films of 2023.

Oscars 2024 Winners List: The 96th Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 96th Academy Awards are recognizing the best films of 2023, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan, is in the lead with 13 nominations. The three-hour, R-rated film is the front-runner for best picture, and stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. have all received acting nominations. Christopher Nolan is nominated for director. Barbie, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon are a few other films that have received nominations.

Oscar 2024 Full List of Winners (Updating LIVE)

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Annette Bening, Nyad

BEST DIRECTOR

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers’ WINNER

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction- WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall- WINNER

The Holdovers

May December

Past Lives

Maestro

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron- WINNER

Elemental

“Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robot Dreams

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko- WINNER

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom- WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

It Never Went Away, American Symphony,

I’m Just Ken, Barbie,

What Was I Made For?, Barbie,

The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot,

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things- WINNER

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Golda

Society of the Snow

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

BEST FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer- WINNER

Poor Things

