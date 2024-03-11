By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Oscar 2024 Winners List: Robert Downey Jr Wins For Oppenheimer, Poor Things Hit The Ball Out of Park – Updating LIVE
Oscars 2024 Winners List: Hollywood's brightest performers will assemble in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 96th Academy Awards, which honor the best films of 2023.
Oscars 2024 Winners List: The 96th Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 96th Academy Awards are recognizing the best films of 2023, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan, is in the lead with 13 nominations. The three-hour, R-rated film is the front-runner for best picture, and stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. have all received acting nominations. Christopher Nolan is nominated for director. Barbie, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon are a few other films that have received nominations.
Oscar 2024 Full List of Winners (Updating LIVE)
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Oppenheimer
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Annette Bening, Nyad
BEST DIRECTOR
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers’ WINNER
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction- WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall- WINNER
The Holdovers
May December
Past Lives
Maestro
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and the Heron- WINNER
Elemental
“Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robot Dreams
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko- WINNER
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom- WINNER
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
It Never Went Away, American Symphony,
I’m Just Ken, Barbie,
What Was I Made For?, Barbie,
The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot,
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST SOUND
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things- WINNER
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Golda
Society of the Snow
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
BEST FILM EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Poor Things
