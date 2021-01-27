Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali goes into the race of the Oscars. The film is competing in the categories including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Composer, and Best story writer among others. The movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations. Also Read - Master: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's Blockbuster Hit to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Check Date, Time

Soorarai Pottru:

The film Soorarai Pottru is based on the fictionalised version of the book "Simply Fly" written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. The film showcases how a 'rebel with an idea' aims to make flying affordable for people. The film was the first Tamil movie to has a Direct-To-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video (India). It premiered on November 12, 2020, and was an instant hit among its viewers. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film featured Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali. The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

Where And How To Watch:

Soorarai Pottru is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for the subscribers. For the non-subscribers, they have to pay a certain amount to watch the film on the online streaming giant.

Soorarai Pottru in Academy Screening Room?

Soorarai Pottru is available to watch at the Academy Screening Room and would need several votes to qualify to the next round and then even more votes to make it to the nominees’ list. The Academy screening submission is a paid one. It is a paid service where filmmakers across the globe can submit their projects for screening and pay the fee of $ 12,500 (plus the cost of watermarking) for submitting and then the film is watched for scrutiny. The rest of the process includes watch, vote, lobby, and finally the nominations. Soorarai Pottru has still a long way to go.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam film, Jallikattu, has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021. The 2021 Oscars are scheduled to take place on April 25. The shortlist for the Academy Awards will be unveiled on February 9, and nominations will be announced on March 15.