India's much-loved actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer Nick Jonas are set to announce the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday (March 15). The nominees for all 23 categories will be revealed in a two-part presentation which will be streamed live.

This will be the first time the couple will be announcing the Academy Award nominations. In the previous editions of the award ceremony, they have taken to the stage to present awards for various categories.

The 93rd Oscars were previously scheduled to be held on February 28 but got postponed to April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What time will Priyanka & Nick announce Oscar nominations?

The first part of the presentation will start on Monday morning – at 8.19 am Eastern Time (ET), and Monday evening in India – at 5:49 pm IST. In the first part, Priyanka and Nick will announce Oscar nominations for 9 categories including the best original score.

The second half featuring the final 14 categories will resume at 8.31 am ET or 6.01 pm IST. This will included categories for best picture, best original song, and best actor and actress in a leading role.

Where to watch Oscar nominations LIVE?

The Oscar nominations will be livestreamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and across the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Priyanka shared the news with fans in a hilarious video

Priyanka Chopra shared the news in a hilarious video posted on her Twitter handle. Taking a leaf out of a popular trend on TikTok, the 38-year-old actor asked in the video, “Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations.”

But Jonas, who was standing behind her, reminded her that she has already told her fans that they will be announcing the nominations.

“Well, that’s good enough. We are announcing the Oscar nominations,” Chopra Jonas then said as she concluded the video.

In the caption on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Hey The Academy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you, Nick Jonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.Com/Oscars.”