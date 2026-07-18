Oscar winner and Home Alone 2 star Brenda Fricker dies at 81

Brenda Fricker was best known for portraying the compassionate Pigeon Lady in the 1992 holiday classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where she shared memorable scenes with Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister.

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Brenda Fricker

Veteran Irish actor Brenda Fricker, who made history as the first Irish performer to win an Academy Award and won the hearts of millions as the gentle Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died at the age of 81. The celebrated actor passed away on Thursday in Dublin, leaving behind a remarkable legacy spanning film, television and theatre.

Her agent, Phil Belfield, confirmed the news of her death in a statement to the BBC.

“We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her,” he said.

He added, “I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

Fricker won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1990 for her powerful performance as the mother of Daniel Day-Lewis’ character in My Left Foot. The role remains one of the defining achievements of her career and made her the first Irish actor to receive an Oscar.

Beyond her Academy Award-winning performance, Fricker enjoyed a long and successful career across film and television. She was among the original cast members of the BBC medical drama Casualty, playing nurse Megan Roach in its very first episode in 1986. Although she left the series in 1990, she returned several times, with her final appearance airing in 2010.

For a younger generation of movie lovers, Fricker was best known for portraying the compassionate Pigeon Lady in the 1992 holiday classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where she shared memorable scenes with Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister.

Born in Dublin, Fricker began her acting career in theatre before moving into television and films. She appeared in Coronation Street in 1977 and David Hare’s Play for Today: Licking Hitler in 1978, gradually establishing herself as one of Ireland’s most respected performers.

Her Oscar victory in 1990 marked a historic milestone, with Fricker beating fellow nominees including Julia Roberts and Anjelica Huston to take home the award.

Over a career spanning several decades, Brenda Fricker built an enduring reputation through unforgettable performances, leaving behind a body of work that continues to be celebrated by audiences around the world.