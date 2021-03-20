With nominations announced and only a month away until the final showdown, the 93rdOscars’ details are coming out. As per the latest reports, Zoom and casual attire will not be allowed during the ceremony. The producers said in a statement that they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles’ Union Station for nominees, presenters and limited guests. They also revealed that there will be an alive component at the Dolby Theatre. Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh said, “Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show.” Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: New Reservation List For Mirzapur Released, Check Full List Here

Unlike Golden Globes, which combined in-person and Zoom elements into broadcast, the Oscars are not making a virtual element possible for nominees who can't or don't feel comfortable attending. The producers also said that they plan to treat the event like an active movie set with on-site COVID-19 safety protocols being followed. They said, "We're aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not."

