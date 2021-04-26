Los Angeles: The 93rd Academy Awards were held earlier today and now it seems like Chadwick Boseman fans are not happy with the Best Actor award which was won by Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father. Several Chadwick Boseman fans took to Twitter expressing disappointment over the award. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor For ‘The Father’, Creates History by Becoming Oldest Actor to Receive Award

Fans were expecting that the producers will honour Chadwick Boseman posthumously with the best actor award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Fans’ expectations rose as even Boseman’s family was also invited to the ceremony. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan And Bhanu Athaiya Feature in 'Memoriam' Section, Netizens Say 'Miss You Forever'

One of the social media users wrote, ”Wait, did the Academy hold Best Actor until the end because they assumed Chadwick Boseman would posthumously (and rightly) win and then he didn’t, so they’re like “WELP, good night!” Another angry Chadwick Boseman fan wrote, ”the Oscars don’t mean as much as they’re professed to, that’s true, but Chadwick Boseman will never get another chance to be honoured there, that’s the last performance he’ll ever give and he fucking earned it in Ma Rainey. absolutely horrific choice, sucked all the life out” Also Read - Oscars 2021 Best Dressed: Zendaya, H.E.R, Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis And Others Bring All The Glitz And Glamour at The Red Carpet

the Oscars don’t mean as much as they’re professed to, that’s true, but Chadwick Boseman will never get another chance to be honoured there, that’s the last performance he’ll ever give and he fucking earned it in Ma Rainey. absolutely horrific choice, sucked all the life out — Logan🏳️‍🌈 (@LoganKenny1) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe, SAG and critics choice award. He is still a winner baby 💛💛💛 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4qI7si0CWn — Lynx 💛 (@LustrousLynx) April 26, 2021

CHADWICK BOSEMAN, OSCAR OR NOT. WILL BE ONE OF THE BEST ACTORS AND PEOPLE TO EVER HAVE WALKED THIS PLANET. pic.twitter.com/TorpwvyeZW — Nox (@aloegenesis) April 26, 2021

Me when Chadwick Boseman didn’t win for Best Actor#Oscars

pic.twitter.com/EjFYg1wqA1 — Siobhain (@summer0001) April 26, 2021

the fact that they did this to chadwick boseman and his family is actually despicable and they should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves — arrum⁷ 아름💋 s&b meltdown era (@arrum_rose) April 26, 2021

Boseman passed away in August last year at the age of 43. He was battling cancer and was last seen in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods in 2020. Earlier this year, Boseman won the Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award.

Meanwhile, Nomadland took home the Best Picture award and its director Chloe Zhao created history as she became the first woman of colour to win the Best Director award at the Oscars. he Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Soul and Minari also won in major categories at the 93rd Academy Awards.