Los Angeles: The Best Director Oscars 2021 award goes to Chloe Zhao for Nomadland. She has become the first woman of color to win the award and the second woman to win this award ‘Best Director’ at Oscars. The first woman was Katheryn Bigelow who received the award for The Hurt Locker. Chloe Zhao was also the first woman to get four Oscar nominations in a single year, in the Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture categories. Choe Zhao at Oscars in her winning speech said: “This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other”. Also Read - Oscars 2021 Winners List: Chloe Zhao Creates History by Winning Best Director For Nomadland

