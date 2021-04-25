Los Angeles: The world is waiting for the biggest film awards – Oscars 2021 or the Academy Awards which will be telecasted on April 26 in India. The nominations for the same were announced earlier this month by the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her musician husband Nick Jonas. The mega award show will be held at Los Angeles’s iconic Union Station for the first time. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, only the nominees, their guests, and the show’s presenters will be allowed to enter the hall. However, Academy nominees and other guests will also not be allowed to wear a face mask when on camera. They have to put on masks only during the commercial breaks. Also Read - 5 Oscar-Nominated Short Films That Are Too-Good-to-Miss

All eyes are now on the winners' list. Netflix has a total of 36 Oscar nominations, the most of any distributor in this year's slate. Its movie "Mank" has been nominated in 10 different categories.

Here are all the details you need to know to watch the Oscars 2021 live in India. Check out:

When to watch the 93rd Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be telecasted on April 26 in India and people will be able to watch it from 5:30 am to 8:30 am.

Where to watch the 93rd Academy Awards?

One can watch the ceremony on Oscar.com or on their official YouTube channel. The awards will also be re-telecasted in India at 8:30 pm on Star World and Star Movies. The Academy will also stream the mega show on their social media handles as well.

Who will be presenting Oscars 2021?

There will be several celebrities who will be presenting the 93rd Academy Awards including Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, among others.

Oscars were initially planned for earlier this year but were then delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.