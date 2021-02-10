Oscars 2021: Soon after launching the cinema collective- Indian Women Rising, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor announced their inaugural project with Karishma Dev Dube directorial Bittu, the trailer of which has been released on its official YouTube page on Wednesday. The film Bittu has been shortlisted in the Short Film in Live-Action Category in the 93rd Academy Awards i.e. Oscars 2021. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy: See Viral Pictures From Hospital, Ekta Kapoor Says 'Mera Bhanja Hua Hai'

Bittu is a heartwarming story has had a stellar festival run with more than 18 festivals and multiple wins. Having screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest, HollyShorts (where Karishma won the best director award) Bittu also came to India with Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Selecting Bittu as the maiden project under 'Indian Women Rising', the trio of Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor is determined to support empowering story presented by Karishma Dev Dube donning the director's hat, Shreya Dev Dube as the cinematographer and Mary Evangelista who produced the film.

As soon as the announcement came, Tahira took to her social media handle to share the news. She wrote: “#bittu is in the top 10 for the 93rd Academy Awards! Can’t keep calm as this is our first project under @indianwomenrising This one is so special @k.devdube may you shine⭐️ congratulations @shredevdube @maryelista you all are rockstars🤗 @ektarkapoor @guneetmonga @ruchikaakapoor we so have our heart in the right place! Can’t wait to hug you❤️💜 Guys pls continue supporting this short film with a big heart💜🙏”.

Based on a true story, Bittu is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accidental poisoning at school. From casting real children amongst the valleys of the Himalayas to shooting against the backdrop of the mountains, the film offers a visually aesthetic as well as an authentic experience, to its viewers.

The cinema collective ‘Indian Women Rising’ aims at discovering Indian female talent in cinema and expand its scope of marketing, sales, and distribution beyond the demographical boundaries.