Los Angeles: The 93rd Academy Awards remembered Indian actor Irrfan Khan along with costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in their special 'In Memoriam' section on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). Irrfan's name flashed on the big screen alongside Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman, Olivia de Havilland, Kirk Douglas, and Barbara Windsor among others.

The beloved actor died of cancer on April 29 last year. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour for which he was being treated in London for over two years. Irrfan took his last breath in Mumbai where he was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was known as one of the finest actors in the World Cinema for his performances in movies like Life of Pi (2012), The Namesake (2006), Inferno (2016), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and Jurassic World (2015) among others.

Bhanu Athaiya, the costume designer who made India proud on April 11, 1983, after being the first person in the country to win an Oscar. She was suffering from brain tumour for a long time and passed away on October 15 last year. She received the Oscar award in 1983 for the movie titled Gandhi and remained the only Indian to hold the title for a long 26 years. However, Athaiya returned her Oscar to the Academy in December 2012 after being diagnosed with brain tumour. She did this believing that it would be the best place to keep her award in perpetuity after she is no more. Back in India, she designed and won two National Film Awards for her work in Lekin and Lagaan.

Check out how netizens went numb seeing Irrfan being remembered at the Oscars:

Chadwick Boseman and Irrfan Khan featured in the Memoriam section😭❤️#Oscars pic.twitter.com/eU8YiE3T88 — Ananthakrishnan H (@ak070499) April 26, 2021

Irrfan Khan gets honoured at the Oscars, I am literally numb. I just forgot that you are no more with us, you will always be missed Sir. Films will always miss you! pic.twitter.com/btPsNXLuYH — Toby (@samarrkf) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Nomadland won the Best Picture award at the Oscars this year. The film’s director Chloe Zhao also created history by becoming the first woman of colour to be winning the Best Director trophy. She’s also the only second woman to win an award in the category. Mank, that has collected the maximum nominations this year also won big.