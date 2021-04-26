Los Angeles: The evening of Oscars Awards 2021 (morning in India) is here. As opposed to how the world is operating these days owing to the coronavirus scare, the Academy decided to conduct a non-virtual ceremony of the biggest movie awards night. The Oscars are being held from two locations in Los Angeles this year – Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Wishes ‘Good Luck’ to The White Tiger Team to Win in Best Adapted Screenplay Category

So the stage is set, the attendees have started walking the red carpet and people all over the world have bet their best picks in movies and artistes. Leading the ceremony this year is Mank with 10 nominations, followed by six nominations each for The Father, Judas, Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Oscars 2021: Winners List

Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Who’s going to make the history:

Several people are going to create history at the Oscars if they end up winning in their respective categories. Riz Ahmed’s win for his performance in Sound of Metal will be the first win for a Muslim actor in the Best Actor at Oscar category. If Anthony Hopkins wins for his performance in The Father, he will be the oldest actor to win in the Best Actor at Oscar category. If Chloe Zhao, who is director of Nomadland, wins the Best Director at awards, will only be the second female director to do so. She will also be the first woman of colour to be receiving the honour.

Check out the Oscars 2021 nominations: