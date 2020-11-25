The Malayalam film Jallikattu, helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India’s official entry to this year’s Oscars. The film is based on a short story titled ‘Maoist’. The film is written by Hareesh S, who adapted the screenplay along with R Jayakumar. The film also received rave critic reviews after its release in 2019 and even had a successful run at the box office. Now, the film has secured a nomination in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category. Also Read - PETA India Documents Cruelty to Jallikattu Bulls in Tamil Nadu, Urges Supreme Court to Strike Down The Sport

According to the reports, the film has beat Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Anushka Sharma's production Bulbbul, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena.

The film was chosen out of 27 films that includes The Disciple, Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, Chhapaak, AK vs AK, Bhonsle, Chhalaang, Eeb Allay Ooo, Check Post, Atkan Chatkan, Kaamyaab, Chintu Ka Birthday, Bittersweet among others.