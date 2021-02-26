Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which released on the online streaming app, has joined the Oscar race this year in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and several other categories. It has also become the only Indian film amongst the 366 films that is eligible for a Best Picture at Oscars 2021. Announcing the big news, one of the producers of 2D Entertainment, Rajsekar Pandian, shared on Twitter, “#SooraraiPottruJoinsOSCARS @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash@Aparnabala2 @nikethbommi @editorsuriya @jacki_art @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN @SonyMusicSouth Best Actor & Best film eligibility lists https://oscars.org/sites/oscars/files/93rd_oscars_reminder_list.pdf.” Also Read - Need to Win Trophies Before I Can be Among Elite Level of Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo: Kylian Mbappe

As per the reports, Soorarai Pottru is one of the two Indian films to hold a place in the list of 366 movies. The other film that made its place is 'Mmmmm: Sound of Pain'. The list is now finalized and voting for nominations will begin on March 5, 2021. The final list of nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021.

Apart from Best Picture category, the film has made Suriya and Aparna Balamurali compete in the Best Actor and Best Actress category. If the film made its way to the final list, it will a milestone achievement for Indian cinema.

The film premiered on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video and was a hit instantly. It was the first Tamil film to have a direct-to-OTT release. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film featured Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali.