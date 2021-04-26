Los Angeles: Oscars 2021 is going live and what caught our attention is British actor Riz Ahmed’s video from the red carpet that is doing rounds on the internet. Riz and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza shared an adorable moment on the red carpet of the Oscars 2021. As they walked in together at the event, shutterbugs started clicking them. Riz suddenly paused the paps for a moment to make sure his wife’s hair looked perfect. He fixed her hair and this ‘awwdorable’ moment was captured in a video. The video has gone viral and netizens surely adore them for giving the right relationship goals! Also Read - Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao Wins Best Director For Nomadland, Becomes First Woman of Color And Second Woman to Get This Award

Riz Ahmed is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his role of a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound of Metal. Riz has also made history at this year's Oscars as the first Muslim nominee in the Best Actor category. Riz Ahmed – Fatima Farheen Mirza are winning hearts with their romantic gesture.

Riz Ahmed’s wife Fatima Farheen Mirza is a novelist who he met when they were working on their laptops at the same cafe. Riz Ahmed married Fatima last year but the actor revealed in January 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony. “Obviously, kept it super intimate, and socially distanced. There was just like, hardly anyone there really,” he had told Fallon. “We did it in a backyard, which is nice in lots of ways. And I think the nicest thing about it was you didn’t have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties”, he said earlier in an interview.